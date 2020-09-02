An unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile was successfully test-fired from Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif., on Wednesday. It landed 4,200 miles away in the Marshall Islands. Photo by Connor Riley/USAF

Sept. 2 (UPI) -- A test launch on Wednesday of an unarmed Minuteman III missile shows that the nuclear deterrent remains safe and reliable, the U.S. Air Force said.

The Air Force Global Strike Command successfully launched the intercontinental ballistic missile, equipped with a test reentry vehicle, from Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif. The reentry vehicle traveled about 4,200 miles to the Kwajalein Atoll in the Marshall Islands.

Advertisement

"These test launches verify the accuracy and reliability of the ICBM weapon system, providing valuable data to ensure a continued safe, secure and effective nuclear deterrent," the Air Force said in a statement following the launch.

It noted that the launch was not a response to any "world events or regional tensions." Test launch preparations typically begin six months to one year prior to the event, and launch calendars are made three to five years in advance.

RELATED Air Force splits nuclear weapons directorate into two focused groups

The missile was part of the 91st Missile Wing, but due to COVID-19 restrictions, maintenance was performed by technicians of the 90th and 91st Maintenance Groups, as well as the 576th Flight Test Squadron, all located at Vandenberg Air Force Base.

The test launch went off without a hitch, said Col. Omar Colbert, 576th Flight Test Squadron commander.

"This operational test launch is the culmination of months of hard work and preparation that involve multiple partners," Colbert said. "I couldn't be more impressed with the team that we partner with to successfully execute this mission."

A Minuteman II missile was similarly tested in February.

RELATED Northrop Grumman selects subcontractors for new ICBM missile system