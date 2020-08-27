Secretary of Defense Mark Esper testifies before the House Armed Services Committee in July. The Department of Defense announced this week that 175,000 military spouses have found jobs through its Military Spouse Employment Partnership. Pool Photo by Michael Reynolds/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 27 (UPI) -- Some 175,000 military spouses have secured jobs through the Military Spouse Employment Partnership, the Pentagon announced this week.

The Military Spouse Employment partnership is an initiative of the Spouse Education and Career Opportunities program, which provides education and personalized career coaching and support to military spouses.

Created in 2011, MSEP now has more than 440 partners across a variety of industries.

"Military spouses are well educated and highly qualified for a range of careers, but they also face obstacles to employment because of the mobile military life," said Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper. "MSEP is an important piece of the well-rounded support system that connects spouses with fulfilling careers that enable them to contribute to the well-being of their families. This benefits our military as a whole."

In 2019, the program started hosting virtual hiring fairs with military spouses seeking jobs connecting directly with hundreds of MSEP partners with positions to fill, the next iteration of which is planned for fall 2020.

Military Spouses can learn about employment opportunities by calling Military OneSource, a DoD-funded program that offers both a call center and a website to provide information and resources on every aspect of military life.