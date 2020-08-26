Veterans attend an outreach event in Chicago sponsored by the Department of Veterans Affairs. A GAO report released last week indicates that veterans are more likely to leave federal service positions than non-veterans. Photo courtesy of Department of Veterans Affairs

Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Veterans employed by the government are leaving those positions at a higher rate than non-veterans, a Government Accountability Office report says.

The 60-page report said government agencies improved efforts to hire veterans beginning in 2009, when then-President Barack Obama issued an executive order encouraging their recruitment.

Advertisement

The effort resulted in the number of veterans working in the federal government rising from 26 percent in 2009 to 32 percent in 2017. The GAO report, however, indicates that veterans left federal service at rates of 1.2 to 1.6 times those of non-veterans.

The report reveals that 18.7 percent of newly hired veterans resigned with five years of being hired by the federal government, compared to 11.1 percent of non-veterans.

RELATED Senate passes bill to expand suicide prevention for veterans

On average, veterans were 3.3 percent more likely to express dissatisfaction with the significance of their work. At the U.S. Agency for International Development, veterans were less satisfied than their colleagues by an 8.1 percent margin, the largest reported difference.

The report, released last week, adds that veterans are fired at a higher rate than non-veterans within their first five years of non-military service.

"Each of the 24 Chief Financial Officer Act agencies [government financial management improvement legislation signed into law in 1990] experienced higher rates of attrition among veteran employees than similar non-veteran employees," the GAO report says.

RELATED House panel votes to make VA motto gender neutral

"If an agency could improve veterans' satisfaction with the meaningfulness of their work, fewer veterans may leave federal service," the report recommends.

"Additionally, most veterans and non-veterans reported not being satisfied with opportunities for advancement, indicating this area may be a good opportunity for agencies to improve retention for all employees," the report said.