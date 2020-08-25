A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon, assigned to the 480th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, takes off at Łask AB, Poland, Aug. 21. The 480th EFS deployed to the 32nd Tactical Air Base in Łask AB, Poland, to participate in Aviation Detachment Rotation 20.4 in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve. Photo by Melody W. Howley/U.S. Air Force

Aug. 25 (UPI) -- F-16 Fighting Falcons and Airmen assigned to the 480th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, 52nd Fighter Wing, have deployed to the 32nd Tactical Air Base in Lask, Poland, to participate in an aviation detachment rotation, the Air Force announced.

According to the Air Force, ADRs are bilateral training exercises "designed to enhance partner interoperability, maintain joint readiness and assure U.S. regional allies."

Advertisement

"We typically do quite a few ADR's during the year," said U.S. Air Force Col. David Epperson, 52nd Fighter Wing commander. "Despite COVID-19 and the drawbacks the pandemic had brought, the 480th EFS has been the first to come to 32nd TAB this year, allowing us to continue to maintain our deterrence, build our partnership and learn from each other."

During this ADR the 480th EFS will work with Polish partners to support Operation Atlantic resolve.

"Integration is the best part about this ADR," said Polish air force Col. Tomasz Jatczak, 32nd Tactical Air Base commander. "We will get a chance to fly together, update our procedures, and best of all become better pilots and Airmen."

In mid-August Poland and the United States signed an agreement to increase the number of U.S. troops in Poland, which paves the way for redeployment of U.S. troops from Germany to Poland and also allows U.S. forces to access additional Polish military installations to enhance existing capability and facilities.