Aug. 20 (UPI) -- California's Travis Air Force Base has ordered non-mission essential personnel to evacuate with their families due to wildfires in the area.

The Air Force base posted a notice of mandatory evacuations to Facebook on Wednesday , citing the LNU Lightning Complex Fire near near Fairfield and Vacaville in the northern part of the state. Travis AFB is 3 miles from Fairfield.

Advertisement

On Thursday morning, Travis AFB posted an update saying the evacuation order still is in effect and that only mission-essential personnel should report to work.

"All non-mission essential personnel and their families residing in Travis AFB housing, to include dormitory and lodging residents, were directed to evacuate immediately following the order. The installation also evacuated or secured all aircraft," the notice said.

The Air Force has activated the base's Emergency Family Assistance Center to help with evacuation.

AIr Force Magazine reported Wednesday that the base has also evacuated some aircraft, sending the wing's C-17s to Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington state, its C-5s to Kelly Field at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, and its KC-10s to Fairchild Air Force Base in Washington state.

As of Thursday morning the fire complex had not reached the installation, but had burned 105,000 acres and was 0% contained, according to CalFire. Pacific Gas & Electric announced Thursday that a PG&E worker died while assisting first responders trying to contain the blaze.

RELATED NORAD begins air exercise over Arctic Ocean

It's one of several fire complexes burning across the state this week. Another, the SCU Lightning Complex, had burned 137,475 acres and was 5% contained by Thursday morning -- up from 85,000 acres Wednesday morning.

RELATED Helicopter pilot dies fighting fires in California as wildfire expand over night