NATO has received the second multi-role aircraft in a fleet of eight it hopes to have assembled by the end of 2024. Photo courtesy of NATO

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- NATO received the second plane in a fleet of multi-role aircraft it's assembling this week.

According to a press release from the alliance, an Airbus A330 Multi-Role Tanker Transport aircraft arrived in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, on Monday.

Advertisement

NATO plans to assemble a fleet of eight of the aircraft by the end of 2024, but there's a contract option to expand the number of aircraft in the fleet to 11.

The first aircraft in the fleet was delivered at the end of June.

The A330 MRTT, a derivative of Airbus' A330-220 civilian airliner, can carry up to 245,000 pounds of fuel for refueling operations and its own use.

It's configured for in-flight refueling, the transport of passengers and cargo and medical evacuation operations, according to Airbus.

The plane is used by militaries in South Korea, Britain, Saudi Arabia, Australia, United Arab Emirates and Singapore.

Six NATO allies -- Belgium, the Czech Republic, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and Norway -- pooled resources for NATO's aircraft initiative.

The aircraft are owned by NATO and will be operated by a multinational unit comprised of military personnel from the participating countries. The unit will be located at a Main Operating Base in Eindhoven, officials said.