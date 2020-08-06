An artist's rendition of the Type 075 amphibious assault ship. Photo by 星海军事/Wikimedia Commons

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- The first of a new class of China's amphibious warships began sea trials this week, according to photos on Chinese social media platforms.

Photos on Chinese websites show the People's Liberation Army Navy Type 075 amphibious assault ship departing the pier at Hudong-Zhonghua Shipyard in Shanghai, USNI and The Drive reported.

China's Navy launched its first amphibious warship in 2019.

According to a Congressional Research Service report released this summer, China put another amphibious ship into the water in April, and the Office of Naval intelligence reported in February that the Chinese Navy is constructing three more amphibious vessels.

The first sea trial follows a period of rapid construction and a fire in port in April which may have damaged the ship's well deck.

That damage that seems to have been repaired, though some photos showed visible smoke stains and a flight deck that may not have completed construction.