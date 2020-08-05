U.S. Army personnel at Camp Maiwand, Afghanistan, complete radio training. The Army announced a September meeting, "Capability Set '23," do discuss plans for future networking tools. Photo courtesy of U.S. Army

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The U.S. Army announced "Capability Set '23," a technical exchange meeting to consider its requirements for its networking modernization plan.

The meeting will be conducted virtually on Sept. 2, and build on "Capability Set '21," whose critical review of future networking necessities led to what the Army called the "first round of modernized network capabilities."

Advertisement

Approved in April 2020, the Army will begin fielding CS21 capabilities to Army units, including four Infantry Brigade Combat Teams and three Expeditionary Signal Battalions, beginning in 2021.

That program, begun in 2019, led to the Integrated Tactical Network, an approach offering smaller, lighter, faster and more flexible communications systems.

This mix of commercial capabilities integrated with programs of record systems provides commanders with resilient primary, alternate and emergency communications plans.

The September event is sponsored by the Army's Network-Cross Functional Team, an Army statement on Tuesday said. It is meant to "assist industry partners and interested government organizations identifying and aligning their efforts with Army tactical network modernization," the solicitation to participate said.