Undersea Rescue Command deploys the Sibitzky Remotely Operated Vehicle from the deck of the Military Sealift Command-chartered merchant vessel HOS Dominator. Undersea Rescue Command is aiding in recovery of the missing seven Marines and one Sailor from the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. Photo by Curtis Khol/U.S. Navy

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- The Navy and Marine Corps have found the amphibious assault vehicle that sank off the coast of California last week -- as well as the remains of those killed in the incident.

The services used a remotely operated search and rescue system to find the vehicle, which sank July 30 during a training exercise, killing eight Marines and a Sailor.

According to the Marines, the Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard ships and aircraft had been working together to find the vessel.

On Monday officials using a Sibitzky Remotely Operated Vehicle, used for undersea search and rescue, found the location of the AAV and identified human remains on board.

There were 16 service members -- 15 Marines and one Sailor -- aboard when the vessel sank.

One Marine rifleman was pronounced dead at the scene, and seven others have been presumed dead since the incident.

Of those who survived, two were sent to the hospital with injuries.

On Tuesday the Marine Corps confirmed that the remote rescue vehicle had found human remains on the vessel, and that "a dignified transfer of our Marines and Sailor will occur as soon as possible after the conclusion of recovery operations."

According to the Marines, the AAV sank to a depth of 385 feet during a shore-to-ship maneuver about 1,500 meters off the coast of San Clemente Island.