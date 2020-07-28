Ammunition is organized in this May 2016 file photo. On Tuesday the State Department approved a possible $59.6 million deal sell various M1A2K training ammunition and related equipment to Kuwait. Photo by Daniel Cole/U.S. Army

July 28 (UPI) -- The State Department has approved a possible $59.6 million deal to sell various M1A2K training ammunition and related equipment to Kuwait, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency announced Tuesday.

According to DSCA, Kuwait asked to buy 10,260 120MM M865 Target Practice Cone Stabilized Discarding Sabot Tracer Cartridges and 9,810 120MM M1002 Target Practice Multipurpose Tracer (TPMP-T) Cartridges. The sale would also include 600,000 linked cartridges, containers, munitions, support and test equipment and technical and logistics support services; and other related elements of logistical and program support.

"The proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to improve the security of a Major Non-NATO Ally that is an important force for political stability and economic progress in the Middle East," the DSCA's announcement said.

The proposed sale will also improve Kuwait's capability to meet current and future threats by "enabling continued employment of the M1A2 Abrams main battle tank and supporting modernization of the country's tank fleet," according to the DSCA.

The principal contractor on this deal would be BAE Systems, which can produce one million rounds per day of Small Arms Ammunition in 5.56mm and 7.62mm NATO calibres including ball, tracer and blank natures, according to its website.

In late May the State Department approved a possible deal for Patriot missile support for Kuwait for up to $425 million.