July 21 (UPI) -- Raytheon announced Tuesday that it has delivered the first AN/SPY-6(V)1 radar array to Huntington Ingalls for installation on the Navy's future USS Jack H. Lucas guided-missile destroyer.

"SPY-6 will change how the Navy conducts surface fleet operations," said Capt. Jason Hall, program manager for Above-Water Sensors for the U.S. Navy's Program Executive Office for Integrated Warfare Systems, in a press release from the contractor.

"Our ships will be able to see farther, react quicker and defend against threats in a way we couldn't before," Hall said.

The first 14-foot-by-14-foor modular array was transported from Raytheon's Radar Development Facility in Andover, Mass., to the Huntington Ingalls shipyard in Pascagoula, Miss., company officials said.

"This is the start of what will be a steady stream of SPY-6 array deliveries to the shipyard," said Kim Ernzen, vice president of Naval Power at Raytheon Missiles and Defense. "Threats to Navy ships are getting smaller and faster. SPY-6 will extend the Navy's reach against dangers like drones, ballistic missiles, aircraft and unmanned ships."

In November 2019, Raytheon received a $97.3 million contract modification for integration and maintenance of the AN/SPY-6(V) air and missile defense radar system on Navy vessels.

The company also won a $28 million contract in April 2019 for integration and production support for the AN/SPY system, which performs simultaneous air, missile and surface defense on seven types of U.S. Navy ships.