COVID-19 cases are rising in the U.S. military and at Veterans Affairs sites, the Pentagon reported on Monday. Photo by Sgt. Amber Smith/U.S. Army

July 20 (UPI) -- COVID-19 cases among the active-duty U.S. military rose by 13.5 percent since Thursday, the Defense Department reported on Monday.

The Pentagon reported 21,909 active duty military cases on Monday, up from its report of 18,968 on Thursday.

The Department of Defense also counted 4,563 civilian cases, 2,925 dependent cases and 2,021 contractor cases, totaling 31,148 cases on Monday. The report also mentioned 903 hospitalizations, 12,728 recoveries and 48 deaths.

Among the branches, the Pentagon reported 7,282 cases reported in the Army, 2,470 in the Marine Corps, 5,629 in the Navy, 3,263 by the Air Force, 3,016 in the National Guard and 249 by other Defense Department agencies.

Veterans Affairs officials also noted a steep rise in the number of COVID-19 cases but no corresponding increase in those needing critical care.

They reported 6,424 active coronavirus cases tracked by the VA health care system on Monday. It is an increase of more over 11 percent since last week, and more than 52 percent since the start July. The total fell below 1,400 cases in early June, but has since risen steadily.

Three Texas VA sites are among the hardest hit by the virus. The VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Health Care System in Harlingen reported 381 active cases, with 283 reported by the San Antonio VA site and 249 by the Houston VA medical center.

Seventeen VA centers, of 170 nationwide, are also tracking more than 100 COVID-19 cases, officials said.

The Monday VA report said that 242 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care units across the country, with 471 patients in acute care. Since March, the VA has had 32,696 cumulative cases, 24,382 convalescent cases and 1,890 deaths.