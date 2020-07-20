A U.S. Air Force ambulance pulls up to a C-17 cargo plane to receive a patient transported from the Indo-Pacific region to Travis Air Base, Calif., in a Transport Isolation System. Photo by A1C Cameron Otte/U.S. Air Force

The U.S. Air Force used its Transport Isolation System to deliver a COVID-19 patient from the Indo-Pacific region to Travis Air Base, Calif., it said on Monday. Photo courtesy of U.S. Air Force

Travis Air Base, Calif., conducted its first use of a U.S. Air Force Transport Isolation System to deliver a COVID-19 patient from the Indo-Pacific region. Photo by Tech Sgt. Anthony Nelson Jr./U.S. Air Force

July 20 (UPI) -- The U.S. Air Force announced Monday that it for the first time used a specially-designed isolation chamber to transport a COVID-19 patient from the Indo-Pacific region to the United States for treatment.

It was the first use by the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command of the new Transport Isolation System, though it is the 18th use of the system since it's rollout in April.

The chamber, which can be loaded onto a plane, was used to transport a service member who tested positive for the COVID-19 virus from the Indo-Pacific region to Travis Air Base, Calif. The airman's name or location were not given.

The airlift was conducted by the 775th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Flight, using a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft from the 21st Airlift Squadron.

The Transport Isolation System is essentially a container that sits on a specialized pallet and can be loaded onto C-130H,C-130J, and C-17 cargo aircraft, according to the Air Force.

The system features one antechamber module and two isolation modules.

The device includes watertight enclosures and high-efficiency particulate air [HEPA] filtration systems to contain both airborne and non-airborne pathogens, as well as sufficient space for medical crew members safely decontaminate and remove personal protective equipment before exiting.

The containers are stackable, and a C-17 can carry two.

Travis Air Base is one of three staging areas useable for the specialized evacuation missions. Its West Coast location and fleet of 13 C-17s make it an involved entity in repatriating service members with COVID-19 symptoms, officials said.

"When we say rapid global mobility ... this is how we project American air power," said Col. Corey Simmons, commander of the 60th Air Mobility Wing.

"'Team Travis' capabilities and the seamless partnership with multiple organizations across the Air Force enabled us to promptly help those in need throughout the Indo-Pacific region during this challenging, global pandemic," Simmons said.