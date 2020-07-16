July 16 (UPI) -- Firefighters evacuated the USS Bonhomme Richard overnight Wednesday as the ship's tilt began to worsen, but were back at work Thursday morning.

"Out of an abundance of caution the pier and ship were cleared of personnel due to an initial shift in the ship's list," said a tweet from Naval Surface Forces posted at 11 p.m. Pacific time Wednesday. "Personnel are now pier side. We will continue to monitor as the ship settles."

Advertisement

According to the Navy, by Thursday morning firefighters were still working to contain the blaze on the amphibious assault ship, which broke out Sunday morning.

Firefighters were able to board the ship, which had begun to tilt due to excessive water used to contain the fire, after about an hour pierside.

RELATED Helicopter water drops help fight fire on USS Bonhomme Richard

As of Wednesday morning, 1,500 buckets of water had been dropped on the ship in an effort to keep the exterior cool.

According to Rear Adm. Philip Sobeck, the commander of Expeditionary Strike Group 3, which includes the Bonhomme Richard, the fire has destroyed the ship's forward mast and damaged its superstructure, which sits on top of the ship and is where the bridge is located.

A total of 63 people -- 40 sailors and 23 civilians -- have been treated for minor injuries related to the fire.

RELATED USS Bonhomme Richard remains on fire, two more sailors hurt while battling blaze As of 06:00 a.m. Pacific time July 16, firefighting teams are on board USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) continuing operations. The total personnel treated for minor injuries remains 63, 40 Sailors and 23 civilians.Will continue to provide updates via our social media platforms. pic.twitter.com/lIlaSRls1b— Naval Surface Forces (@SurfaceWarriors) July 16, 2020

RELATED Dozens injured as Navy ship USS Bonhomme Richard continues to burn in San Diego