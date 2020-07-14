July 14 (UPI) -- Navy personnel who were hospitalized Monday due to injuries suffered while fighting an ongoing blaze on the Bonhomme Richard near San Diego have been released, officials announced.

Two more sailors were hurt while fighting the blaze on Monday night, the Navy said, following an announcement that firefighters had made "significant progress" during the day with the help of helicopter operations.

According to the Navy, a total of 36 sailors and 23 civilians were treated for injuries like heat exhaustion and smoke inhalation caused by the fire, and all have been released following treatment.

The fire broke out Sunday morning and San Diego's fire chief said Monday that it could continue to burn for several days.

In a statement released late Monday night, Rear Adm. Philip Sobeck, commander of Expeditionary Strike Group 3, said a one-nautical mile safety zone has been established for the safety of the public.

A one-nautical mile temporary flight-restriction zone from surface to 3,000 feet altitude was established maintain the safety of all firefighting aircraft.

Marinas in the area have also been advised to take protective measures, Sobeck said.

"The safety of first responders, protection of the marine environment and the uninterrupted flow of commerce remain the highest concerns to the Coast Guard," Sobeck said.

The fire was first reported in a lower cargo area where seafaring tanks and landing craft are parked, and appears to have started in an area where cardboard boxes, rags and other ship maintenance supplies are stored, according to Sobeck.

One million gallons of fuel are stored on the ship, and Sobeck said firefighters are working to ensure the fire doesn't reach that section of the ship.

There was also an explosion of unknown origin on the ship that took place about two hours after the blaze was first reported.

