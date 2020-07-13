First Lt. Josephy Trent Allbaugh of Folsom, Calif., died Sunday in Kandahar, Afghanistan. Photo courtesy of U.S. Army

July 13 (UPI) -- The Pentagon announced Monday that a 24-year-old soldier was killed in a non-combat-related incident in Afghanistan.

In a statement, the Department of Defense said 1st Lt. Joseph Trent Allbaugh of Folsom, Calif., died Sunday in Kandahar where he was deployed in support of Operation Freedom's Sentinel, the United States' counter-terrorism mission in Afghanistan.

"The incident is under investigation," the release said.

Allbaugh was assigned to 2nd Battalion, 44th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 108th ADA Brigade, Fort Campbell, Ky.

"The loss of 1st Lt. Joseph Allbaugh is devastating for everyone," Col. Charles Matllana, the 108th Air Defense Artillery Brigade commander, said in a statement. "On behalf of the 109th ADA Brigade, I want to extend our deepest condolences. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and fellow soldiers. We are with them during this incredibly painful time."

Allbaugh is the 10th U.S. soldier to be killed while deployed to Afghanistan this year and the most recent death since Spc. Vincent Sebastian Ibarria died in a vehicle rollover accident on July 3.

Allbaugh is survived by his wife, Ashley Allbaugh, of Placerville, Calif.