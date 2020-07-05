July 5 (UPI) -- The Department of Defense has announced that a soldier was killed over the weekend in a vehicle rollover accident in Afghanistan.

In a statement, the Pentagon said Spc. Vincent Sebastian Ibarria, 21, died Friday in Farah province.

Advertisement

"The incident is under investigation," the Saturday release said.

Ibarria was in Afghanistan in support of Operation Freedom's Sentinel, the United States' counter-terrorism mission in Afghanistan.

The San Antonio, Texas, native was assigned to 2nd Battalion, 22nd Infantry Regiment, 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, Fort Drum, New York.

"The entire Warrior Team mourns the loss of Vincent," his brigade said on Facebook. "Our thoughts and prayers are with Vincent's family, friends and fellow soldiers."

The circumstances around his death were not released though the statement said his death was the result of an "accident."

Ibarria is the ninth U.S. soldier to be killed in Afghanistan this year, and was the most recent death since May when 1st Lt. Trevarius Ravon Bowman died in what has been classified as a non-combat-related incident.