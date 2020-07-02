Per a $700 million contract it received this week, Sierra Nevada Corp. will incorporate Northrop Grumman’s RFCM system on aircraft, including the AC-130J Ghostrider, seen here at Florida's Hurlburt Field in 2019. Photo by Joel Miller/U.S. Air Force

July 2 (UPI) -- Sierra Nevada Corp. won a $700 million contract this week to supply Radio Frequency Countermeasure systems for U.S. Special Operations Command, according to the Pentagon.

According to the contract, the systems, designed to "help protect aircrews from air- and land-based enemy radar and missile systems," will be integrated onto AC-130J Ghostrider and MC-130J Commando II aircraft operated by the Air Force Special Operations Command.

The contract also finances system engineering services, logistics support and spare parts for the systems.

According to SNC, the contractor will incorporate Northrop Grumman's RFCM system on aircraft to provide threat detection, precision, geolocation and active countermeasure capabilities to improve aircraft survivability, and draw on its expertise in electromagnetic and aerodynamic modeling to maximize the system's performance.

"We are excited to expand our solutions for SOF warfighters," said Bob Horky, senior vice president for Sierra Nevada Corp's ISR, Aviation and Security business area. "The aircraft they operate need the protection RFCM provides."