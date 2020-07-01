Four AH-64D helicopters of the United Arab Emirates sit on the deck of the USS Lewis B. Puller during naval and air exercises last ween between the United States and the UAE. Photo by Chief Logistics Specialist Thomas Joyce/U.S. Navy

A Chinook CH-47 helicopter of the United Arab Emirates lands on the deck of the USS Lewis B. Puller during naval and air exercises last week between the United States and the UAE. Photo by Chief Logistics Specialist Thomas Joyce/U.S. Navy

July 1 (UPI) -- The United Arab Emirates' Joint Aviation Command concluded joint exercises in the Arabian Gulf with U.S. forces, the U.S. Marines said on Wednesday.

The naval and air training operations were conducted from June 21 to June 25 and centered on the U.S. Navy's USS Lewis B. Pulller, an expeditionary mobile base vessel.

Advertisement

The operations included tracking and engagement of simulated fast-attack craft, and UAE pilots of CH-47F, Bell 407, AH-64D and UH-60M helicopters completed deck landing qualifications aboard the ship, the U.S. 5th Fleet said in a Twitter message.

U.S. planes involved in the exercise included P-8 Poseidon reconnaissance aircraft, operating from the AFCENT Warfare Center at Al Dhafra, UAE.

The USS Puller is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations, supporting naval operations, naval maritime stability and security in a region connecting the Mediterranean Sea and the Pacific Ocean through the Western Indian Ocean. Its area of responsibility includes thre ecritical choke points in and around the Arabian Gulf.

"These training opportunities reinforce partnership commitments in the region, enhance interoperability, and demonstrate UAE and U.S. resolve to respond to threats in the region," said Brigadier Gen. Matthew Trollinger, Commander of Task Force 51 of the 5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade.