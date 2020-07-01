Oshkosh Defense on Tuesday was awarded a $127.7 million contract to provide 248 more Joint Light Tactical Vehicles for the U.S. Army, Marines and State Department. Photo courtesy of Oshkosh Defense

July 1 (UPI) -- The U.S. Army Contracting Command ordered the construction of 248 Joint Light Tactical Vehicles by Oshkosh Defense LLC, the company announced on Wednesday.

The Defense Department said Tuesday that a $127.7 million contract was awarded for work to be completed by January 2022. The vehicles will be used by the U.S. Army, Marine Corps and State Department.

Advertisement

The company has produced over 7,500 JLTVs for the U.S. military, and other NATO nations have expressed interest in obtaining the light utility/combat multi-role vehicles.

The vehicle comes in four variants, including the M1278 Heavy Guns Carrier - General Purpose base vehicle, with a Heavy Guns Carrier Mission Package Configuration; the M1279 Utility base vehicle platform in Utility Mission Package Configuration; the M1280 General Purpose Mission Package Configuration and the M1281 Close Combat Weapons Carrier Configuration.

Integrated weapons include 30mm anti-tank missile systems, anti-aircraft missile systems, unmanned aerial vehicle systems, and counter-UAV systems. It is powered by a 340-horsepower, 6.6-liter diesel engine based on the General Motors Duramax engine.

"The JLTV was designed to provide our troops with unmatched mission capabilities," said George Mansfield, Oshkosh Defense in a statement on Wednesday, "and while adversaries, terrains, and tactics have all evolved immensely since the vehicle's conception, the JLTV's flexible design allows the light tactical vehicle fleet to evolve at a similar pace."