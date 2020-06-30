The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Pinckney is seen steaming beside U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Northland in April. Huntington Ingalls was awarded a $936 million contract this week to build another Arleigh Burke destroyer. Photo by Erick A. Parsons/U.S. Navy

June 30 (UPI) -- The Navy has awarded Huntington Ingalls with a $936 million contract for the construction of an additional Arleigh Burke-class Flight III destroyer.

"We take great pride in the craftsmanship of our shipbuilders, and in the capabilities of our world-class shipyard," Ingalls Shipbuilding President Brian Cuccias said in a statement.

"This contract award provides great momentum for Ingalls and our more than 600 suppliers, in nearly 40 states, as we enter the second half of the year," Cuccias said. "We continue to focus on high performance and providing the greatest value possible to our customers."

This week's deal comes under a $5.1 billion contract awarded in 2018 for six Arleigh Burke-class destroyers. It includes options for engineering change proposals, design budgeting requirements and post-delivery availabilities on the ship.

The bulk of work on the contract will take place in Pascagoula, Miss.

Huntington Ingalls has delivered 32 destroyers to the Navy and has four more under construction.

Arleigh Burke-class destroyers are guided-missile destroyers that can simultaneously fight air, surface and subsurface battles.