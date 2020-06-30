June 30 (UPI) -- General Electric was awarded $101.3 million to produce engines for F-15EX aircraft for the Air Force, the Pentagon announced Tuesday.

The deal funds the purchase and delivery of F110-GE-129 engines for the aircraft.

That includes installs, spare parts and monitoring engine monitoring system computers, according to the Department of Defense.

In 2019 a Pentagon budget estimate showed that the Air Force intended to spend nearly $7.9 billion over a five-year period to procure 80 F-15EX aircraft to replace its aging F-15 fleet.

The F-15EX is based on the F-15QA fighters Boeing has been contracted to produce for Qatar's military, the Air Force said.

The newer plane is designed to handle a crew of up to two people and include the Eagle Passive Active Warning and Survivability System and the Suite 9.1 Operational Flight Program software.

Work on the contract will be performed at GE's Cincinnati worksite and has an expected completion date of Nov. 30, 2022.