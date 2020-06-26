June 26 (UPI) -- The U.S. Navy accepted delivery of its newest littoral combat ship, to be named USS Oakland, on Friday in a ceremony at the Austal USA shipyard in Mobile, Ala.

The delivery marks the official transfer of the Independence-class ship to the Navy, and is the last milestone before testing and a planned 2023 commissioning, the Navy said.

The future USS Oakland is the Navy's 300th ship currently in use, and the 22nd littoral combat ship.

LCS ships are designed for agility, with both shallow-water and ocean-going capabilities in support of forward presence, maritime security, sea control and deterrence, the Navy said on Friday in a statement.

Four more Independence-class ships are under construction, and the construction of three more is in the planning stage. The new ship is the third LCS delivered to the Navy in 2020, and will be officially named at its commissioning.

"This is a great day for the Navy and our country with the delivery of the future USS Oakland," said LCS program manager Capt.Mike Taylor. "This ship will play an essential role in in carrying out our nation's future maritime strategy."

The future USS Oakland will be the third naval ship to bear the city's name, according to the Navy.

The future USS Oakland, designated LCS 24, will use San Diego as its home port.

Construction of the vessel began in 2017 and the ship's keel was authenticated in July 2018. It was christened in June 2019, launched the following month and completed its acceptance trials in May 2020.