Spc. Nick Bravo-Regules' tour to Jordan was his fire deployment. Photo courtesy of U.S. Army

Spc. Nick Bravo-Regules' non-combat-related death on Tuesday is under investigation, U.S. Army said. Photo courtesy of U.S. Army

June 24 (UPI) -- The Pentagon on Wednesday said a U.S. soldier serving in Jordan has died in a non-combat-related incident.

In a statement, the Department of Defense identified the soldier as Spc. Nick Bravo-Regules, 20, of Largo, Fla., stating he died Tuesday while performing operations in "the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility."

"The incident is under investigation," it said.

In an email to UPI, the U.S. Army said it was his first deployment.

Bravo-Regules was assigned to 2nd Battalion, 43rd Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 11th ADA Brigade at Fort Bliss, Texas.

Bravo-Regules was serving in Jordan in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, which, according to the operation's website, began on Oct. 17, 2014, with the mission to defeat the Islamic State terrorist organization in designated area os Iraq and Syria.

The Florida native entered the Army in Tampa and began active duty on May 31, 2017, and his mission occupational specialty concerned maintaining both tactical and strategic communications networks for units, Army said in the email.

He arrived at Fort Bliss in March 2018 and was promoted to specialist on Feb. 1.

During his service, he was awarded the National Defense Service Medal and the Army Good Conduct Medal.