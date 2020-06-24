June 24 (UPI) -- The Pentagon on Wednesday said a U.S. soldier serving in Jordan has died in a non-combat-related incident.

In a statement, the Department of Defense identified the soldier as Spc. Nick Bravo Regules, 20, of Largo, Fla., stating he died Tuesday while performing operations in "the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility."

Advertisement

"The incident is under investigation," it said.

Regules was assigned to 2nd Battalion, 43rd Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 11th ADA Brigade at Fort Bliss, Texas.

Regules was serving in Jordan in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, which, according to the operation's website, began on Oct. 17, 2014, with the mission to defeat the Islamic State terrorist organization in designated area os Iraq and Syria.

UPI has contacted the Department of Defense for further comment.