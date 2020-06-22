Ellen M. Lord, undersecretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment, offers an update on the Defense Department’s COVID-19 acquisition policy during a press briefing at the Pentagon on Monday. Photo by Staff Sgt. Jack Sanders/U.S. Air Force/Department of Defense

June 22 (UPI) -- Defense contractors are reopening despite the COVID-19 pandemic, but a slowdown is still expected for the next several months, a top Pentagon official said on Monday.

"Out of 10,509 companies [the Defense Contract Management Agency] tracks, we are down to two closed, and 267 companies having closed and reopened," Ellen Lord, the undersecretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment, told reporters at a press briefing.

"Out of 11,413 companies DLA [Defense Logistics Agency] tracks, 31 are closed with 661 having closed and reopened," Lord said.

Those still closed tend to be smaller contractors, she added, with the weapons programs sector most impacted in the April-to-June time frame.

In April, Lord said that the aviation, shipbuilding and small space launch sectors have been most impacted by the pandemic.

"We see an enormous amount of recovery in the defense industrial base," she said on Monday. "It depends on location and what type of work is being performed, but there is enormous progress coming back."

Through the Defense Production Act, $472 million in funding has been allocated for civilian medical resources, and another $320 million in allocations was announced to help strengthen essential defense industrial base capabilities.

"We don't know what that new normal will be on speed, but we see an enormous amount of recovery," Lord said.

She added that the Defense Department is tracking a potential three-month delays which could negatively impact major defense programs, but did not offer examples.