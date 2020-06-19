Northrup Grumman announced the successful test, by the U.S. Navy, of its Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile -Extended Range on Friday. Photo courtesy of U.S. Navy

June 19 (UPI) -- The U.S. Navy completed tests of a missile designed to destroy enemy radar and communications systems, maker Northrup Grumman announced on Friday.

The completion of design verification tests of the new Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile-Extended Range missile is regarded as a milestone in the development of the program's rocket motor and warhead.

The supersonic, air-launched tactical missile is an upgrade of the Navy's AGM-88 HARM system, and can rapidly engage traditional and advanced land- and sea-based air defense threats, as well as non-radar,time-sensitive strike targets, according to Grumman and the Navy.

"Rocket motor design verification tests represented a significant knowledge point and milestone for engineering and manufacturing development," said Gordon Turner of Northrop Grumman.

"These tests were important to informing the critical design review and verifying performance of the missile," said Turner, who is vice president of advanced weapons at the company. "With our government partners, we are aggressively focused on achieving 'speed to fleet' while holding to program cost objectives."

The new rocket motor and warhead will provide advanced capability to detect and engage long-range adversary air defense systems.

The missiles are designed to destroy enemy radar, jammers and radio transmitters, fired early in a conflict to blind an adversary, preventing them from tracking and downing the following waves of U.S. bombers and fighter planes.

Tests were conducted in a variety of hot- and cold-weather locations, using a F/A-18 Hornet fighter plane. The system will be integrated on F/A-18E/F and EA-18G planes, and will be compatible for integration with the F-35A/B/C, officials say.