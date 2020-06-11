Lt. Gen. Jacqueline D. Van Ovost, Air Mobility Command deputy commander, has been nominated to serve as the next Air Mobility Command commander June 5, 2020. Photo courtesy of U.S. Air Force

June 11 (UPI) -- The Air Force announced Thursday that Lt. Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost has been nominated to succeed Gen. Maryanne Miller as Air Mobility Command commander.

If Van Ovost's appointment is confirmed, she will obtain a fourth stair and -- on Miller's retirement after 39 years -- become the highest-ranking woman in the U.S. military.

Advertisement

"I am honored and humbled by the nomination to serve as the next commander of Air Mobility Command," Van Ovost said. "I look forward to the opportunity to build upon the incredible work of Gen. Maryanne Miller and the commanders who served before her, ensuring the success of the air mobility enterprise and its people who make up the heart of our global reach mission every day."

Van Ovost began her Air Force career flying the C-141 Starlifter, then became a test pilot and subsequently flew more than 30 different aircraft.

She's also commanded a refueling squadron at McConnell Air Force Base in Kansas, served as vice commander of the U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center and commanded the 89th Airlift Wing at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.

"I have no doubt Lt. Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost will be an extraordinary leader for our Mobility Airmen," Miller said. "She has served exceptionally, most recently in direct support of our Air Force chief of staff and secretary, and I am excited for the future of AMC with her at the helm."