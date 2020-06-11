Brand new double-V hull Strykers are neatly arranged in the 2nd Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, motorpool, in this 2014 photo. This week General Dynamics received $2.5 billion to produce more of the vehicles for the Army. Photo by William Howard/U.S. Army

June 11 (UPI) -- General Dynamics received a $2.5 billion contract this week for production of Stryker Double V-Hull A1 engineering change proposal vehicles, according to the Pentagon.

The deal funds production of the vehicles, which are designed to be resistant to mine and improvised explosive device detonations.

Advertisement

In June 2018 the Army awarded $68.5 million to General Dynamics to upgrade the flat bottom under bellies of the vehicle to the double V-hull configuration.

The new version also includes a number of engineering and electronic upgrades.

The Pentagon did not disclose the number of vehicles it will procure under the new contract.

The deal has an expected completion date of April 30, 2027.