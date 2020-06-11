June 11 (UPI) -- General Dynamics received a $2.5 billion contract this week for production of Stryker Double V-Hull A1 engineering change proposal vehicles, according to the Pentagon.
The deal funds production of the vehicles, which are designed to be resistant to mine and improvised explosive device detonations.
In June 2018 the Army awarded $68.5 million to General Dynamics to upgrade the flat bottom under bellies of the vehicle to the double V-hull configuration.
The new version also includes a number of engineering and electronic upgrades.
The Pentagon did not disclose the number of vehicles it will procure under the new contract.
The deal has an expected completion date of April 30, 2027.