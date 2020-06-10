The U.S. Air Force received the 400th manufactured V-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft at Hurlbut Field, Fla., last week. Photo courtesy of U.s. Air Force

June 10 (UPI) -- The 400th V-22 Osprey was delivered to the Department of Defense, manufacturer Bell Textron Inc. announced on Wednesday.

The newest tiltrotor VTOL, or vertical takeoff and landing, CV-22 variant for Special Operations Forces was received by the U.S. Air Force at Hurlbut Field, Fla., home of the 1st Special Operations Group, on June 2.

The first V-22 Osprey flight occurred in 1989. The Army, Marines, Navy and the Japan Self-Defense Forces use the aircraft, and Israel, India, South Korea and the United Arab Emirates are considering purchase.

The plane's vertical lift capabilities make it useful in diverse environments, and it is regularly in use in combat, humanitarian and special operations missions.

"It's been over 20 years since the first production V-22 was delivered, and we are proud to reach another milestone in our 400 thdelivery," Marine Corps Col. Matthew Kelly, V-22 Joint Program Office program manager, said in a press release.

"V-22s continue to be in high demand, protecting our country and our allies around the world through combat operations, international training partnerships and humanitarian missions. This platform's impact can't be overstated."