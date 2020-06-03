June 3 (UPI) -- The aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt completed carrier qualifications June 2 -- which the Navy describes as the last milestone in returning the aircraft carrier to sea as a ready naval asset.

"You can see and feel the excitement around the ship as we have returned to flight operations," Capt. Carlos Sardiello, Theodore Roosevelt's commanding officer, said Tuesday in a press release. "It is very rewarding for all Sailors involved to exercise their skill set and see the TR back in action."

According to the Navy, the Roosevelt qualified pilots from the "Tomcatters" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 31, "Golden Warriors" of VFA-87, "Blue Diamonds" of VFA-146, "Black Knights" of VFA-154, "Liberty Bells" of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 115, "The Gray Wolves" of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 142, and the "Providers" of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 30.

"It felt great to get back in the cockpit and launch from the catapult while at sea," Lt. William Leagon, a naval aviator assigned to VAQ 142, said. "As a naval aviator this is what we signed up to do and it's really exciting to get back to business."

The Roosevelt left San Diego for a scheduled Indo-Pacific deployment January 17.

The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier, with a crew of nearly 5,000, returned to sea in late May after two months being moored in Guam to contain an outbreak of COVID-19.

As the ship was docked, about 4,000 crew members were evacuated from the vessel to self-isolate on the island -- or receive treatment -- as other crew members deep-cleaned the ship.

The outbreak touched off a political firestorm after a letter from its commanding officer, Brett Crozier, pleading for more resources to manage the outbreak, went public.

Crozier was subsequently fired by then-Acting Navy Secretary Thomas B. Modly, who subsequently resigned his position after calling Crozier "stupid" and "naive" in a profanity-laced tirade to sailors.

The Navy said at the end of April that it would open a deeper investigation into the outbreak.