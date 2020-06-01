Two airmen were shot and killed on Monday at Grand Fork, N.D., Air Force Base. Photo by A1C Brody Katka/U.S. Air Force

June 1 (UPI) -- Two airmen at the Grand Forks, N.D., Air Force Base were shot and killed early Monday morning, the 319th Reconnaissance Wing public affairs office reported.

The names of the active duty airmen who died, and details regarding the shooter, have not been reported by the Air Force.

The incident occurred in a base dormitory, where base emergency services responded and declared no current risk to other personnel. Disaster mental health teams also were deployed to the site.

The 319th Reconnaissance Wing delivers air, space, and cyberspace capabilities to combatant commands.

The wing comprises two groups and nine squadrons, operating globally. It also supports the U.S.Customs and Border Protection's Office of Air and Marine-North Dakota Air Branch, and its National Air Security Operations Center.

"There isn't much else we can say," Leah Green, base spokeswoman, said on Monday. "The families [of those who died]are so widespread."