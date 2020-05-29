May 29 (UPI) -- Stewart Air National Guard Base, N.Y., received its first KC-130J Super Hercules tanker plane, manufacturer Lockheed Martin said Friday.

The plane was ferried from its Marietta, Ga., manufacturing facility and delivered to Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 452 in Newburgh, N.Y., on Thursday. The squadron has operated "KC-130s in support of Operations Desert Storm, Enduring Freedom, and Iraqi Freedom" for over 30 years, its Facebook message said Thursday, but the arrival on Thursday is its first KC-130J.

Advertisement

The KC-130J is one of nine production variants of the C-130J Super Hercules series. Over 460 aircraft have been delivered to the militaries of the United States and 19 international allies. The delivery on Thursday is the second arrival of a KC-130J to a Marine Reserve squadron.

"The KC-130 Hercules tanker has been a pivotal part of Marine Corps aviation operations since 1960, a relationship that began with the KC-130F and R-models, transitioned to the KC-130T and continues now with the KC-130J Super Hercules," said Rod McLean, a Lockheed vice president "Our C-130 team knows this delivery is significant and represents increased capability for VMGR-452. We are proud to support our Marine aviation partners as they continue to be 'first to fight.'"