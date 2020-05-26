The Moorman Space Education and Training Center sits on Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado. Beginning Tuesday, the 319th Combat Training Squadron instructor cadre will begin teaching Space Warfighting Follow-on courses. Photo by Dennis Hoffman/U.S. Air Force

May 26 (UPI) -- The U.S. Space Force has started teaching a new series of courses to give new space professionals "warfighting mindsets they will carry with them throughout their entire careers."

The 319 CTS instructor cadre began teaching Space Warfighting Follow-on courses at Peterson's Moorman Space Education and Training Center Tuesday, according to a press release from the service.

"Our modern lives depend on our space capabilities, and potential adversaries are actively attempting to exploit the benefits space provides us," Lt. Col. Daniel Sebeck, 319th Combat Training Squadron commander, said in the release. "Every day our space warfighters purposefully prepare to negate potential adversaries' attempts to claim space superiority over us."

The courses began in-residence despite the coronavirus pandemic.

The Space Force said it will continuously evaluate the need to quarantine students traveling from out-of-state, assess students and instructors through questionnaires prior to schoolhouse entry and require the wearing of face masks when six-foot social distancing cannot be maintained.

The branch also said daily cleaning of facilities will be tripled and class sizes for all courses at Moorman will be limited to 10 students.

The curriculum includes three courses, each based on a specific discipline: orbital warfare, space battle management and space electronic warfare.

RELATED Space Force seeks greater autonomy in report to Congress

Stakeholder units across the newly-developed branch were solicited for inputs as to what inbound operators should know and be able to do.

The instructor cadre will consist of active duty personnel, contractors, civilians, and Reserve personnel from the 42nd Combat Training Squadron.

Last week the Space Force asked for more flexibility from Congress to purchase and use satellites without oversight, saying it needs more agility to be competitive.

Earlier in May the service unveiled its new flag -- the first new military flag to be developed in decades -- at the White House, and announced the development of a software package to track and monitor objects in space.