Defense Secretary Mark Esper, shown here testifying during a House Armed Services Committee hearing on Washington, D.C., in February, issued a memo last week saying the Department of Defense's stop-movement order will be phased out gradually.

May 26 (UPI) -- The Department of Defense will lift the stop-movement order it issued earlier this spring in stages rather than keeping it in place through June 30, officials said.

Under the shift, which was announced internally Friday and externally Tuesday, some installations will be able to accept transfers immediately, according to Matt Donovan, under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Defense secretary Mark T. Esper issued the order on travel in March and extended it in April.

About 30,00 military families had already received conditional permission to move before June 30, according to U.S. Transportation Command.

Moving forward, individual installations will be able to lift travel and moving restrictions depending on local conditions, Donovan said.

Troops, families and other DoD personnel will now be able to travel within the United States and some other countries provided their destinations have removed shelter-in-place orders and shown a 14-day reduction in the number of COVID-19 cases, as well as reports of flu-like or COVID-like symptoms.

Esper's internal memo said military installations would continue to be assessed and cleared for movement based on local restrictions and the availability of services and quality control for household goods.