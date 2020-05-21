Raytheon was awarded a $92.4 million contract for work on the National Advanced Surface to Air Missile System Thursday. Photo courtesy of Raytheon

May 21 (UPI) -- Raytheon was awarded a $92.4 million contract for work on the National Advanced Surface to Air Missile System, the Pentagon announced Thursday.

According to Raytheon, NASAMS is a mid-range air defense missile system that consists of the Sentinel radar, Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles -- for which Raytheon was awarded a $768.3 million contract in December -- and Kongsberg's Fire Distribution Center.

The system is intended to provide a state-of-the-art system that can be tailored and maximized.

In 2015 Raytheon and Kongsberg extended their partnership to further development of NASAMS.

Work locations and funding will be determined with each work order. The contract has an estimated completion date of Feb. 14, 2024.

Bids were solicited through a competitive process with just one proposal received, according to the Pentagon.