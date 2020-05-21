National Guard 1st Lt. Trevarius Ravon Bowman, 25, pictured here while a second lieutenant, died this week in Afghanistan, according to the Pentagon. Photo courtesy of U.S. Army

May 21 (UPI) -- The Department of Defense released the name of a National Guardsman who died in what it has classified as a non-combat-related incident in Afghanistan.

1st. Lt. Trevarius Ravon Bowman, 25, from Spartanburg, S.C., died Tuesday in Bagram Air Force Base, Afghanistan.

The Pentagon has not released information about the incident that killed Bowman and says his death is under investigation, but a spokeswoman has also said his death was not related to COVID-19.

"It is with heavy hearts and deepest condolences that we announce the passing of 1LT Trevarius Bowman. This is never an outcome we as Soldiers, leaders, and Family members wish to experience," U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Van McCarty, the adjutant general for South Carolina, said in a statement sent to UPI. "Please keep the service members in his unit in your thoughts and prayers, as well as his family as they work through this difficult time."

Bowman received numerous military honors, including the National Defense Service Medal, the Army Reserve Component Achievement Medal, the Army Service Ribbon, the Army Achievement Medal, the Army Commendation Medal and the Afghanistan Campaign Medal.

Bowman's death is the fourth non-combat fatality in Afghanistan and the eighth American casualty in the country this year.

Bowman was assigned to Company B, 198th Signal Battalion, 261st Signal Brigade, Newberry, S.C., which is attached to the 228th Theater Tactical Signal Brigade, South Carolina National Guard.