Two cranes were used to lift the 320-ton aft deckhouse onto guided missile destroyer Jack H. Lucas at Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula, Miss. Photo by Lance Davis/HII

May 21 (UPI) -- Huntington Ingalls Shipbuilding division lifted the 320-ton aft deckhouse onto the guided missile destroyer Jack H. Lucas, also known as DDG 125, this week.

According to Huntington Ingalls, the aft deckhouse includes radar equipment rooms, main engine intake and exhaust compartments, an electric shop and state rooms.

"Our team has kept this first Flight III ship ahead of schedule by working collaboratively and using lessons learned from our long history of building destroyers," Ben Barnett, Ingalls DDG 125 program manager, said in a press release.

"Our entire shipbuilding team has worked tirelessly to ensure that all of our efforts have been aligned to implement all Flight III changes successfully on this ship," Barnett said.

DDG 125 is the fifth of five Arleigh Burke-class destroyers HII received in June 2013.

It's also the first Flight III ship of the class, carrying enhanced radar capability, along with other technological upgrades.

HII's five-ship contract is part of a multi-year procurement to allow the contractor to build ships more efficiently by buying bulk material and moving the workforce from ship to ship.

The ship is named for Jack H. Lucas, the youngest Marine and youngest service member ever to receive the Medal of Honor.