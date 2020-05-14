An MH-60R Seahawk helicopter, assigned to the “Proud Warriors” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 72, prepares to land aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman in this 2018 photo. On Thursday Lockheed Martin was awarded $904.8 million to produce and deliver MH-60Rs to the United States and India. Photo by Joseph A.D. Phillips/U.S. Navy

May 14 (UPI) -- Lockheed Martin was awarded a $904.8 million contract modification Thursday for the production and delivery of MH-60R Seahawk maritime aircraft for the United States and for the government of India, according to the Pentagon.

Under the contract, Lockheed will produce and delivery three MH-60Rs to the U.S. Navy and 21 MH-60Rs to the government of India.

The MH-60R Seahawk is a multi-mission Navy helicopter jointly built by Lockheed and Sikorsky Aircraft Corp. and used for combat duty as well as high-risk rescues.

In January Lockheed was awarded a $2.3 billion contract for parts maintenance for MH-60R and MH-60S helicopters for the U.S. Navy.

Just over half the work on the contract will be performed in Owego, N.Y., with other parts being performed in Stratford, Conn., and Troy, Ala.

Fiscal 2020 Navy funds for aircraft procurement in the amount of $113.1 million and $791.7 million in Foreign Military Sales funds will be obligated at the time of the award.