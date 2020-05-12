May 12 (UPI) -- Two B-1B Lancers flew over Warsaw, Poland, early Monday morning as part of what the Air Force describes as a long-range strategic Bomber Task Force mission to the European area of operations.

The aircraft integrated with Danish and Polish F-16s, as well as Polish MiG-29s, to jointly overfly Warsaw, Latvia and Lithuania, according to the Air Force.

The service noted that the exercise continued as the Air Force is "committed to our mission in all domains -- air, sea, land, space, cyber -- and to the readiness of our allies and partners" despite the continued spread of COVID-19.

"The health of our team has been a top priority from the start of our COVID response and is key to sustaining missions like the bomber task force," U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa commander Gen. Jeffrey L. Harrigian said in a statement. "Although mitigation efforts created challenges to overcome, our allies, partners and adversaries should make no mistake that we are ready, able and willing to deter and defend when called upon."

As the B-1s returned home, they participated in a training exercise with Royal Canadian Air Force CF-18s who intercepted them as they entered the Canadian Air Defense Identification Zone.

"Current global conditions required that the JADOC, along with most other military organizations, restructure our staff to ensure the health and safety of our people," U.S. Army Col. Shane Hartley, JADOC Task Force Commander, said in a NORAD press release.

"CONR and the two air defense sectors augmenting our staff eases the burden on our force and ensures the air sovereignty of the skies over the National Capital Region," Hartley added. "This longstanding partnership and cooperation amongst the Army, the Air Force, and our Canadian Servicemen and Women results in seamless transition for joint mission assurance."