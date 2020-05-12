Chief Warrant Officer 3 Yagmur Saylak, logistics advisor, Team 1610, 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade, teaches a group of Senegalese soldiers how to complete a vehicle inspection form in March in Dakar, Senegal. Photo courtesy of AFRICOM

May 12 (UPI) -- U.S. Africa Command announced Tuesday that Logistics Advisor Team 1610, 6th Battalion, 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade earlier this year delivered a three-week long vehicle maintenance and recovery course in Dakar, Senegal.

The course -- in which U.S. Army advisors from Fort Benning in March provided training on recovering the M36 Puma armored personnel carrier -- was designed to prepare the Senegalese Armed Forces as they support United Nations Peacekeeping Operations, AFRICOM said.

"Improving the logistics capabilities of our partners in the Senegalese Armed Forces, to extend their operational reach is an essential task for U.S. Army Africa," Col. Layton Dunbar, U.S. Army Africa director of logistics, said in a press release. "The U.S. Army's 1st SFAB logistics advisors did a tremendous job training our Senegalese partners and enhancing their Armed Force's readiness through this security cooperation event."

The training was the 1st SFAB's first advising mission after being sent to AFRICOM in February.

The 1st SFAB's operations in Africa have been interrupted by the coronavirus, but the unit working with U.S. Army Africa and the U.S. State Department once conditions allow advisors to return, AFRICOM officials said.

"Our mission is about way more than just training maintenance and logistics. It's really about building long-lasting partnerships and enhancing their skills in order to increase their capability and survivability during operations," said Maj. Michael Pachucki, 1st SFAB logistics advisor company commander.