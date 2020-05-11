The U.S. Navy's Blue Angels demonstration team of fighter planes, seen here in New York City on April 28, 2020, will visit Detroit, Chicago and Indianapolis on Tuesday to honor frontline workers of the COVID-19 pandemic. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 11 (UPI) -- The Blue Angels flight demonstration team will perform a celebratory flyover of Detroit, Chicago and Indianapolis on Tuesday to honor COVID-19 responders, the U.S. Navy announced on Monday.

It follows similar flyovers over major cities in the past three weeks in support of America Strong, a Navy and Air Force program recognizing healthcare workers, first responders, military, and other essential personnel involved in the coronavirus pandemic.

A formation of six F/A-18 C/D Hornets, stationed at NAS Pensacola, Fla., will conduct the precision maneuvers.

A 21-minute flyover of Detroit will begin at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, followed by an 18-minute flyover of Chicago at 11:45 a.m. and an 11-minute flyover of Indianapolis at 1 p.m.

"America Strong is about showing how much we, as a nation, count on our front line responders and that we have their back just like they have had ours," Cmdr. Brian Kesselring, U.S. Navy Blue Angels commanding officer and flight leader for the flyover, said in a press release. "They have always been there for us all, holding our nation together, even more so during this pandemic."

The first such flyover involved the Blue Angels and the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds over New York City on April 28.

In a short time, flyovers have become one method of celebrating frontline pandemic workers, with the Navy's Blue Angels and the Thunderbirds' involvement. Some cities get similar treatment from other military aircraft, though.

On Tuesday, the Buffalo area will see a flyover of two KC-135 tanker planes of the Niagara Falls, N. Y., Air Reserve Station and at least two F-35 fighter planes of the Vermont National Guard.