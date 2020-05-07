The Navy's Blue Angels and U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly over the National Mall in Washington, D.C., on Saturday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

May 7 (UPI) -- The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, will fly over Jacksonville and Miami, Fla., Friday.

The flyover display is part of a nationwide tour to show appreciation for healthcare workers and other personnel directly involved in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The America Strong initiative is a way for the Blue Angels to show appreciation to the thousands of nurses, doctors, firefighters, grocery store employees, military personnel and others who are at the front line of the pandemic response," Cmdr. Brian Kesselring, U.S. Navy Blue Angels commanding officer and flight leader for the flyover, said in a press release. "This is our opportunity to salute each American in the fight against COVID-19."

A formation of six F/A-18C/D Hornet aircraft will conduct the flyovers starting at 11:40 a.m. in Jacksonville, where they will fly for 20 minutes. The Miami flyover will begin at 1 p.m. and last about 25 minutes.

Residents of both cities "should observe the flyover from the safety of their home-quarantine and should refrain from traveling to see the flyover tomorrow," the Blue Angels tweeted Thursday. "Social distancing should be practiced at all times."

Earlier this week the Blue Angels visited Houston, Dallas and New Orleans, and last week the Blue Angels -- along with the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds -- conducted similar displays in several cities, including Washington, D.C. and New York.