Ships assigned to the John C. Stennis Strike Group and ships assigned to the Republic of Korea Navy 1st Fleet Maritime Battle Group One steam together during Maritime Counter Special Operations Force (MCSOF) exercise, which is part of Foal Eagle 2016. On Wednesday Huntington Ingalls was awarded a $187.1 million contract for refueling and overhaul of the USS John Stennis. Photo by Andre T. Richard/U.S. Navy

May 6 (UPI) -- Huntington Ingalls was awarded a $187.1 million contract modification Wednesday for the refueling complex overhaul of USS John C. Stennis, according to the Pentagon.

The Stennis the seventh Nimitz-class nuclear-powered supercarrier in the United States Navy and is currently docked at Naval Station Norfolk in Virginia.

The deal, which modifies a contract awarded in 2018, funds continued advance planning efforts including material forecasting, long lead time material procurement and pre-overhaul tests and inspections on the ship, with an expected completion date of January 2021.

This contract was awarded as the result of a sole-source acquisition, citing a clause in U.S. code that waives federal competition requirements if the property or services are available from only one responsible source or a limited number of sources.

"Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. is the original building yard contractor for all ships of the CVN-68 class, the reactor plant planning yard, the lead design refueling yard and the only private shipyard capable of refueling and overhauling nuclear powered aircraft carriers. Therefore, it is the only source with the knowledge, experience and facilities required to accomplish this effort in support of the CVN 74 RCOH," the contract announcement said.

Work will be divided between Newport News and Norfolk, Va.