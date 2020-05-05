U.S. Navy Aviation Electronics Technician 2nd Class Jacob Valdes, right, from Sacramento, California, and Aviation Electronics Technician 2nd Class Megan Heimgartner, from Kendrick, Idaho, conduct a hard-landing atflir test on an F/A-18E Super Hornet. Photo by Jarrod A. Schad/U.S. Navy

May 5 (UPI) -- Raytheon was awarded a $325 million contract for repair of the Advanced Targeting Forward Looking Infrared System in the F/A-18 Super Hornet aircraft for the Navy Tuesday, according to the Pentagon.

The ATFLIR is a multi-sensor electro-optical targeting pod used to provide navigation and targeting for military aircraft in adverse weather and using precision-guided munitions such as laser-guided bombs.

According to Raytheon, the system is used to provide navigation and targeting for military aircraft in adverse weather, and is intended to replace the Navy's AN/AA-38 Nite Hawk pod.

In May 2019 Boeing was awarded a $163.9 million contract to continue modernizing the F/A-18 fighter jet fleet under the service life modification program, which is expected to extend the operation life of Super Hornet fighter jets from 6,000 flight hours to 10,000 flight hours.

According to the contract announcement, work on the contract will be divided between McKinney, Texas, and Jacksonville, Fla., with an expected completion date of May 2025.