The Navy's Blue Angels and U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly over the Lincoln Memorial on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., on Saturday. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

May 5 (UPI) -- The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, also known as the Blue Angels, will fly over Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston and New Orleans on Wednesday to honor frontline workers fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

The display is part of a multi-city tour dubbed Operation America Strong, which has visited six cities -- including Washington, D.C. and New York City -- in the last week.

According to the Navy, during Wednesday's display a formation of six F/A-18C/D Hornet aircraft will start with a 35-minute display over Dallas/Fort Worth beginning at 11 a.m. Central time, then proceed to Houston for a 30-minute display beginning at 12:30 p.m.

The New Orleans flyover will begin at 1:45 p.m. and last roughly 20 minutes.

"America Strong is about showing how much we, as a nation, count on our frontline responders and that we have their back just like they have had ours," Cmdr. Brian Kesselring, U.S. Navy Blue Angels commanding officer and flight leader for the flyover, said in a statement.

"They have always been there for us all, holding our nation together, even more so during this pandemic. It is really impactful to see this nation come together and stand in solidarity during these unprecedented times."

Residents in these cities should be able to see the display from the safety of their homes, and the Navy asks that individuals avoid traveling to landmarks or hospitals or gathering in large groups to view the display.