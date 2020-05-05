A V-22 Osprey, assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 162, 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit makes its final approach for landing on the island of Crete for a stopover. Marines of the 24th MEU are assigned to the Nassau Amphibious Ready Group on a six-month deployment. Photo by Paul Farley/U.S. Navy

May 5 (UPI) -- Bell Boeing received a $10.2 million contract modification Tuesday for repairs of the V-22 Osprey multirole combat aircraft for the Navy, the Pentagon announced.

The deal modifies a previously awarded contract for production of V-22 aircraft to include additional repairs and non-recurring engineering for a drive tube engineering change proposal.

The V-22 Osprey is a tiltrotor military aircraft with both vertical takeoff and landing as well as short takeoff and landing capabilities.

It has been in use by the U.S. Army, Navy and Marine Corps, and Japan's Self-Defense Force, since 2007.

There are currently about 200 Ospreys in service.

Work on the contract will be performed at a variety of locations, including Fort Worth, Texas, Ridley Park, Penn., and Amarillo Texas.

The expected completion date for the contract is September 2022.