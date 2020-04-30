Lockheed Martin’s next-generation long-range missile demonstrates precision and reliability in its third consecutive test on April 30, following a demonstration on March 10 and its inaugural flight on Dec. 10, 2019, shown here. Photo courtesy of Lockheed Martin

April 30 (UPI) -- Lockheed Martin has successfully completed the third and final test of its next-generation long-range missile designed for the Army's Precision Strike Missile program, the company announced on Thursday.

According to Lockheed, the test took place at White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico and follows successful tests conducted in December and March.

"Today's PrSM test, a highly stressful short-range shot, represents the third successful flight test proving the effectiveness, survivability and reliability of the tactical baseline missile," Gaylia Campbell, vice president of Precision Fires and Combat Maneuver Systems at Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control, said in a statement.

In 2019, Raytheon completed design review for the Army's Precision Strike Missile program, but exited the competition in March before conducting any flight tests.

The PrSM is slated to replace the Army Tactical Missile System, which was also built by Lockheed, and has been in use since the 1980s.

Launched from Lockheed's High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, the missile is designed to deliver enhanced capabilities for attacking, neutralizing, suppressing and destroying targets at depth on the battlefield.