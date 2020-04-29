A Turkish shipment of medical supplies arrived in the United States Tuesday, the Pentagon announced. Photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Slocum/U.S. Air Force

April 29 (UPI) -- A Turkish plane delivered medical gloves, masks, protective goggles, hand sanitizer and protective clothes to the United States this week, according to the Department of Defense.

Turkey's ambassador and defense attaché to the United States were present with Pentagon officials as the aircraft landed at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Tuesday.

"We greatly appreciate Turkey's donations to the United States and its example of leadership within NATO on [the] COVID-19 response -- this is the best of allies helping allies," Michael C. Ryan, deputy assistant secretary of defense for European and NATO policy, said in a statement.

"Similar to Turkey's support to Italy, Spain, [the United Kingdom] and the Balkans, Turkey's donation to the United States employed NATO coordination mechanisms," Ryan added.

Turkish embassy staff began coordinating efforts with flightline protocol officials at Andrews a week ago, according to the Pentagon.

"Our protocol office handles all foreign aircraft into the area, and we work closely with the embassy to assist in whatever they need," said John Polhemus, the deputy director of flightline protocol. "For this flight, we made sure everything was in place on our side, and all appropriate delegates were escorted onto base."