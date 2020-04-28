Hardigg Industries was awarded a $10 million, five-year contract Tuesday to provide medical equipment and accessories for the Defense Logistics Agency. Photo courtesy of the Defense Logistics Agency

April 28 (UPI) -- Hardigg Industries was awarded a five-year, $10 million contract for medical equipment and accessories for the Defense Logistics Agency electronic catalog, the Pentagon announced Tuesday.

According to the contract announcement, the Department of Defense received 115 bids in response to its request for proposals.

Developed by the DLA to streamline its business practices and expand its range of procurement options, Troop Support's electronic catalog is used for for ordering, distribution, and payment, providing the Department of Defense and other federal agencies access to multiple manufacturers' and distributors' commercial catalogs at discounted prices.

Hardigg, a manufacturer of heavy duty shipping cases and containers for the air and ground transport of specialized and sensitive equipment, was acquired by Pelican in 2009.

Work on the contract will be performed at Hardigg's South Deerfield, Mass., worksite.